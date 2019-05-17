Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Judge denies Parish’s request for resentencing (access required)

Judge denies Parish’s request for resentencing (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 17, 2019

By Patrick Hoff A federal judge has denied a resentencing request from a Ponzi scheme mastermind who swindled about $66 million from hundreds of people. Al Parish was sentenced to 292 months in prison for the scheme by Judge David Norton in July 2008 and is held in the low-security federal correctional institution in Butner, N.C. After learning that Norton ...

