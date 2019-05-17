SC political consultant can remain free until perjury trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge says a South Carolina political consultant can remain free until his trial on perjury charges.

Richard Quinn Sr. was indicted last month on obstruction of justice and 11 perjury charges as part of an investigation into Statehouse corruption that started seven years ago.

A judge Tuesday released Quinn on his own recognizance saying he has to ask permission to leave South Carolina.

Prosecutors say Quinn lied to a state grand jury last year about payments his consulting firm made to state lawmakers and about drafting a letter for state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Quinn’s lawyer has said these are just rehashed allegations prosecutors dropped in 2017 in exchange for a guilty plea by Quinn’s son, then-state Rep. Richard Quinn Jr.

