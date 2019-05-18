Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Retail Installment Sale – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Repossession – Notice of Sale – Disposition (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 18, 2019

While S.C. Code Ann. § 36-9-611(b) requires a secured party to send the debtor notification when it plans to dispose of collateral, the secured party is also permitted to send a revised notification up until a reasonable time before disposition, By allowing such revisions, the drafters intended the sufficiency of notice to be assessed as ...

