Elections  –  Ballot Referendum – Bond Issues – Separation Required (access required)

Elections  –  Ballot Referendum – Bond Issues – Separation Required (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 18, 2019

Where respondents placed two separate bond proposals in the same referendum, requiring voters to support both or neither, the referendum question was invalid. We reverse the circuit court’s order upholding the validity of the referendum. Pursuant to the referendum question, if a voter wanted to authorize up to $30 million in funding for library facilities, he must ...

