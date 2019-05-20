Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / State unemployment edges up in April (access required)

State unemployment edges up in April (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 20, 2019

The number of people working in South Carolina climbed to a record 2,281,003 people in April, while the state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.4% from 3.2% in March. Working individuals grew by an estimated 6,704 from March, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. Unemployment estimates increased during the month by 2,772 to 79,088 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo