Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Effective trial language: clearing away the noise (access required)

Effective trial language: clearing away the noise (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 21, 2019

Too many lawyers talk too much. Judges and jurors are, metaphorically speaking, drowning in words. Some of these words are helpful, but many are completely unnecessary. Those unnecessary words make your case longer to try and harder to win. Every word you utter adds to the length and complexity of the trial. Every unnecessary word — ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo