Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Surprise! Your new lawyer gig mandates marketing (access required)

Surprise! Your new lawyer gig mandates marketing (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 21, 2019

  You’ve earned the degree, passed the bar, and landed a gig. But moving up in the lawyer world takes more — namely, some understanding of basic marketing principles. Although a crucial piece of the puzzle for long-term business success, marketing can prove an unexpected challenge for lawyers starting or advancing their careers, especially as marketing and business ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo