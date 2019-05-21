Quantcast
Two-question county bond referendum nixed

By: Bill Cresenzo May 21, 2019

  Dorchester County ran afoul of state election laws when it asked voters an all-or-nothing question on whether to approve a pair of major capital bond projects, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. In 2016 county voters approved a bond referendum to borrow $43 million that would pay for a $30 million new library and ...

