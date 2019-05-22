Quantcast
$9B South Carolina budget passes; state workers get raise (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — Teachers and almost all state workers are getting a raise in South Carolina’s $9 billion budget approved by both the House and Senate on May 21. The budget sets aside $160 million for raises for teachers, who will all get at least a 4 percent bump in pay. It also has a 2 ...

