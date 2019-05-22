Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Clemson student can’t undo settlement over privacy concerns (access required)

Clemson student can’t undo settlement over privacy concerns (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 22, 2019

A $100,000 settlement between Clemson University and a former student who was accused of sexually assaulting a classmate will be allowed to stand after a federal judge rejected the student’s request to overturn the agreement because of concerns regarding its confidentiality provisions. In 2015, a female student accused “John Doe” of assaulting her. Doe denied the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo