Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Reciprocal Discipline – New Jersey Suspension – Virgin Islands Alford Plea (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 23, 2019

  The Supreme Court of New Jersey suspended respondent from the practice of law in that state for one year after respondent entered an Alford plea to compounding a crime in Virgin Islands Superior Court. Respondent failed to notify the Commission on Lawyer Conduct of his suspension, and a certified letter sent to the address for ...

