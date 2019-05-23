Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Evidence – Domestic Violence – Opening the Door – Issue Preservation (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Evidence – Domestic Violence – Opening the Door – Issue Preservation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 23, 2019

  At defendant’s trial for attempted murder and armed robbery, defense counsel cross-examined prosecution witness Sidearis Singleton – the mother of cooperating co-defendant Quasantrina Rivers – by asking her whether Rivers had attempted suicide, struggled with mental health issues, and accused Singleton’s husband of sexual assault. None of these issues arise out of the same fact ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo