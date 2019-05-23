Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Felony DUI – Evidence – Police Officer – ‘Lay’ Opinion Testimony – Accident Reconstruction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 23, 2019

  A key part of the state’s proof that defendant was guilty of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury was that the victim – a member of a road construction crew – was behind the construction-zone traffic cones when he was struck by defendant’s vehicle. A police officer, who was not found ...

