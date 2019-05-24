Quantcast
Lawmaker wants probation for domestic violence to end early (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 24, 2019

AIKEN (AP) — A former South Carolina lawmaker sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence against his wife wants to end his probation early. Chris Corley was in court May 22 with his wife, asking for his probation to end after a year and a half. Prosecutors say Corley attacked his wife the ...

