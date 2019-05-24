Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Prisons & Jails / Prisons & Jails  –   Criminal Practice – Possession of Contraband – Sharpened Metal – Notice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 24, 2019

Where there was evidence that (1) the defendant-prisoner unlawfully possessed a twisted metal piece of a pen that appeared to have been sharpened to a pointed tip, (2) the confiscated item could be used as either a weapon or a lock pick, (3) the confiscated item was not included in Lancaster County Detention Center’s list ...

