Criminal –Fugitive tolling doctrine' extended term of supervised release (access required)

Criminal –Fugitive tolling doctrine’ extended term of supervised release (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 29, 2019

The expiration of the defendant’s period of supervised release did not mean the district court lacked jurisdiction to sentence him for violating an element of that release because the supervised release term was tolled during the period when the defendant was a fugitive.  Background Phillip Jazir Thompson, a native of Jamaica, was sentenced to a five-year ...

