Home / Top Legal News / Officer no expert, so defendant gets new trial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 29, 2019

  A man convicted of seriously injuring a highway construction worker while driving drunk will get a new trial because the investigating police officer who testified against him wasn’t an expert in accident reconstruction, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. David Hamrick was driving on U.S. 17 in Mount Pleasant in November 2011 when he hit ...

