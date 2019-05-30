Quantcast
Dram shop case settles for $1.235M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 30, 2019

  A pair of grandparents and a grandchild who were seriously injured after their car was hit by an allegedly drunk driver have settled a lawsuit against the Spartanburg restaurant that served him for $1.235 million, their attorney reports. Dell and Margie Johnson and their minor granddaughter were traveling south on U.S. 221 in March 2017 and ...

