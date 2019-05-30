Quantcast
Trusts & Estates – Will Contest – Settlement – Non-Consenting Beneficiaries (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 30, 2019

  Despite a will’s no-contest clause, an estate’s fiduciaries did not need the consent of all beneficiaries to enter into a settlement agreement with the beneficiaries who contested the will; this is because the settlement agreement neither binds the non-settling beneficiaries nor changes the decedent’s will or his estate plan. We affirm the probate court’s rulings that ...

