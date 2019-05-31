Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Employment Discrimination – Jury award for age bias termination upheld (access required)

Employment Discrimination – Jury award for age bias termination upheld (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 31, 2019

A majority of the panel upheld a jury’s conclusion the defendant terminated a 30-year employee because of her age, 61. It said the decision was supported by the evidence, including her tenure and comments made around her termination, and found the district court did not err in its jury instructions or in its questions during ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo