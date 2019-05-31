Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort – Amazon was not a “seller” of allegedly defective product   (access required)

Tort – Amazon was not a “seller” of allegedly defective product   (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 31, 2019

Although the allegedly defective product was shipped to Amazon’s warehouse before being shipped to the customer, because title to the product was never transferred to Amazon, and all other evidence indicated another party remained the seller, Amazon could not be held liable for the allegedly defective product under legal theories applicable only to sellers. Background Trung Cao ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo