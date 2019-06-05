Quantcast
Lawsuit accuses biotech company of discrimination

By: Liz Segrist June 5, 2019

Seven black women have filed a discrimination lawsuit against their employer, Charles River Laboratories, accusing the company of allowing racial comments in the workplace and of engaging in the practice of promoting less-experienced white employees over longtime black employees. The plaintiffs’ case accuses the company of tolerating systemic discrimination against black workers for years and failing ...

