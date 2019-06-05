Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Reversing course, 4th Circuit OK’s some mortgage cramdowns (access required)

Reversing course, 4th Circuit OK’s some mortgage cramdowns (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson June 5, 2019

  Overruling 22 years of precedent, the en banc 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that Chapter 13 debtors may divide some undersecured home mortgage loans into secured and unsecured claims and “cram down” the unsecured portion of such loans. The decision reverses a 1997 opinion, Witt v. United Cos. Lending Corp., which barred the modification ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo