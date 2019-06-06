Quantcast
Criminal – Court made plain error but rights were not affected

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 6, 2019

The district court erred by revoking the defendant’s supervised release on the basis he had been found guilty of possession with intent to distribute “crack cocaine” because the evidence showed the drug was powder cocaine. However, because possessing and intending to distribute powder cocaine also requires the district court to revoke supervised release, the plain ...

