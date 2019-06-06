Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Successive Rule 29(a) Motions – Unrelated (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Successive Rule 29(a) Motions – Unrelated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 6, 2019

Where defendant’s first Rule 29(a), SCRCrimP, motion merely sought to correct clerical errors in order to clarify the sentencing sheets, the trial court lacked jurisdiction to hear defendant’s second Rule 29(a) motion – which sought a reduced sentence based on a codefendant’s lighter sentence – because the second Rule 29(a) motion was in no way ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo