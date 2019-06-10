Quantcast
Man who spent 4 months in jail sues city over false arrest (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 10, 2019

ORANGEBURG (AP) — A South Carolina city is being sued by a man who spent more than four months in jail on charges that he hit an officer even though a police supervisor said the accusation wasn’t true. The lawyer for Demetrius Jamison said the city of Orangeburg and its police force violated his civil rights ...

