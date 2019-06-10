Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / New S.C. law bans touting lab-grown protein as “meat” (access required)

New S.C. law bans touting lab-grown protein as “meat” (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 10, 2019

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina has passed a new law that keeps protein grown in a laboratory from stem cells as advertising as “meat.” Primary sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Ligon of Chester says he didn’t want people to confuse lab-grown protein with the real thing. The lawmaker and member of the South Carolina Cattlemen’s Association told The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo