Home / Top Legal News / No insurance for riders hurt in wreck after police chase (access required)

By: Scott Baughman June 11, 2019

  A group of passengers who were riding in a car that crashed while the driver was fleeing from the police aren’t entitled to the full amount of injury coverage from the vehicle owner’s insurance company, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The judges unanimously held that a provision in the insurance policy excluding coverage ...

