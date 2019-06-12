Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Court of Appeals holds special session in Florence (access required)

Court of Appeals holds special session in Florence (access required)

By: renee.sexton June 12, 2019

The South Carolina Court of Appeals held a special session June 6 at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence. After hearing oral arguments, the court took questions from the audience regarding the judicial branch of government and its role in representative democracy. Senator Thomas McElveen of Sumter and Representative Jay Jordan of Florence represented ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo