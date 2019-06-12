Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Honeycutt tapped to lead Access to Justice Commission (access required)

Honeycutt tapped to lead Access to Justice Commission

By: renee.sexton June 12, 2019

The South Carolina Access to Justice Commission has appointed Hannah Honeycutt as its new executive director. Honeycutt will lead the commission in its mission addressing barriers to legal representation in South Carolina. The Access to Justice Commission was created by the Supreme Court of South Carolina in 2007 to identify civil legal needs and develop a ...

