Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort – Railroad employee’s injury not covered (access required)

Tort – Railroad employee’s injury not covered (access required)

By: renee.sexton June 12, 2019

Although an employee was injured on a bridge spanning navigable waters, the location of the injury was insufficient to trigger coverage under the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, or LHWCA. Background Kenneth Muhammad, a railroad employee, was injured while replacing railroad crossties on a bridge spanning navigable waters. When Muhammad filed a negligence claim against his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo