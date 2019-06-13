Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Living apart, but still parenting together (access required)

Living apart, but still parenting together (access required)

Family law attorneys see surge in ‘co-parenting’ agreements

By: Bill Cresenzo June 13, 2019

  When parents decide to divorce, the ensuing child custody negotiations tend to be contentious, and it’s easy for emotions to become heated. But many family law attorneys report that, these days, their clients are increasingly seeking to turn down the temperature in the spirit of cohesion and co-parenting, even as the parents are no longer ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo