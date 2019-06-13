Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S.C.’s suit over gun silencer rules misses mark (access required)

S.C.’s suit over gun silencer rules misses mark (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers on June 10, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia. The justices did not comment in turning away appeals from two Kansas men who were convicted of violating federal law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo