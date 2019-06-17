Quantcast
Lawsuit: Black Boeing worker harassed, found noose at desk

Lawsuit: Black Boeing worker harassed, found noose at desk

By: The Associated Press June 17, 2019

CHARLESTON (AP) — A black man who has worked for a decade at a Boeing plant in South Carolina says he’s been routinely subjected to racist harassment. News outlets report that Curtis Anthony is suing the company, saying his complaints about racist treatment were met with retaliation. Anthony says his white coworkers at the Charleston plant repeatedly ...

