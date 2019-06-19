Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Whistleblower’s claims not covered by Sarbanes-Oxley (access required)

Administrative – Whistleblower’s claims not covered by Sarbanes-Oxley (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

Northrop Grumman successfully argued that an employee’s complaint was not within the scope of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, or SOX, and she therefore could not claim whistleblower protection under the Act. An ALJ’s order in favor of the employee was vacated. Background A SOX whistleblower protection provision prohibits employers in public companies from firing an employee for providing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo