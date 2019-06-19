Quantcast
Criminal Practice Jury & Jurors – Constitutional – Allen Charge – Coercive (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

The trial judge’s Allen charge – telling jurors they “should” reach a verdict, emphasizing the cost of a retrial, and failing to tell the jurors they should not surrender their conscientiously held beliefs simply for the sake of reaching a verdict – was unconstitutionally coercive. We reverse defendant’s convictions for murder, attempted murder, and possession of ...

