Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice Search & Seizure – Lifetime Electronic Monitoring – Circuit Court Jurisdiction (access required)

Criminal Practice Search & Seizure – Lifetime Electronic Monitoring – Circuit Court Jurisdiction (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

Our Supreme Court has held that the Fourth Amendment requires that – before electronic monitoring under S.C. Code Ann. § 23-3-540(E) may be imposed – there must be an individualized inquiry into the reasonableness of the search in every case. State v. Ross, 423 S.C. 504, 815 S.E.2d 754 (2018). Therefore, we must reverse the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo