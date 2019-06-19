Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance Tort/Negligence – Bad Faith – First Impression – Attorney-Client Privilege – Waiver – Certified Question (access required)

Insurance Tort/Negligence – Bad Faith – First Impression – Attorney-Client Privilege – Waiver – Certified Question (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

In response to a certified question from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, we hold that, in an insurance bad faith action, a denial of bad faith and/or the assertion of good faith in the insurer’s answer does not, standing alone, place a privileged communication between the insurer and its counsel “at issue” such that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo