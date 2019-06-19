Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Negligence – Estate could sue companies that sent medication to wrong customer (access required)

Negligence – Estate could sue companies that sent medication to wrong customer (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 19, 2019

Where a woman died more than one month after taking prescription medication intended for another customer that was mistakenly delivered to her house, her estate could pursue claims of negligence against the pharmacy that prescribed the medication and the delivery companies that shipped the medication. Background Defendants WellDyneRx Inc. and WellDyne Inc. operate in the growing mail-order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo