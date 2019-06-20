Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Attorney-client privilege not waived by insurer’s denial of bad faith (access required)

Attorney-client privilege not waived by insurer’s denial of bad faith (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson June 20, 2019

An insurance company that denied bad faith, and asserted good faith, in its answer to a lawsuit alleging a bad-faith refusal provide coverage to one of its insureds didn’t necessarily place a privileged communication “at issue” and waive its right to attorney-client privilege as a result, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, answering a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo