"Disturbing" video a catalyst in $1.2M settlement (access required)

“Disturbing” video a catalyst in $1.2M settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 21, 2019

  Video evidence of a pedestrian being hit by a truck in a crosswalk was powerful evidence that helped facilitate a $1.2 million mediation settlement in Lexington County, the plaintiff’s attorney reports. Neal Lourie of Lourie Law Firm in Columbia described the video of the accident, which occurred on April 22, 2016 at about 11 a.m., as ...

