Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S.C. deputy arrested after 7 shots on highway (access required)

S.C. deputy arrested after 7 shots on highway (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2019

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot into a vehicle seven times while in the grips of road rage. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office charges 35-year-old Johnnie Bryant of Bluffton, South Carolina, with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Sheriff Victor Hill says Bryant was on Interstate 75 on June 19 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo