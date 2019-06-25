Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury dings landlord for junking deceased tenant’s stuff (access required)

Jury dings landlord for junking deceased tenant’s stuff (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 25, 2019

  A York County jury has awarded a verdict in favor of a woman who says that her late brother’s landlord discarded his possessions after he died instead of offering them to his family. Although the monetary award was small, the verdict was a “vindication” for the plaintiff, her attorney reports. Malissa Church of Rock Hill said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo