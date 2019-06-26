Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit revives lawsuit over pill mixup (access required)

4th Circuit revives lawsuit over pill mixup (access required)

By: Peter Vieth June 26, 2019

By Peter Vieth A woman’s failure to read the label on a bottle of pills was not contributory negligence as a matter of law, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court said in the case of a pharmacy that mailed the wrong medicine to a patient. The decision by the 4th Circuit in a North Carolina case apparently ...

