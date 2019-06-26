Quantcast
Legal professionals in position to spot human trafficking victims

By: Renee Sexton June 26, 2019

  Legal professionals occasionally come across a teenager charged with prostitution or a child in family court fearful of a parent or guardian which could indicate a more sinister situation — human trafficking. Next to law enforcement and emergency medical personnel, attorneys and judges are in some of the most advantageous positions to help victims escape traffickers. ...

