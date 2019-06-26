Quantcast
Marijuana use and federal immigration consequences: USCIS policy update (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 26, 2019

By MELISSA AZALLION The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently issued policy guidance in its policy manual, which states that violating a federal controlled substance law, including marijuana use, remains a conditional bar to establishing good moral character for naturalization purposes, regardless of state law. Federal law classifies marijuana as a “Schedule I” controlled substance, and ...

