Criminal Practice – DUI – Video Recording – Miranda Warnings – Defendant's Misconduct

Criminal Practice – DUI – Video Recording – Miranda Warnings – Defendant's Misconduct

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 1, 2019

Defendant’s belligerence at the scene of a traffic accident led a deputy sheriff to place defendant in the back of his squad car. This excused the failure of the state’s video recording to show defendant while he was given his Miranda warnings in the back of the squad car. We reverse the trial court’s dismissal of ...

