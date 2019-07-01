Quantcast
Immigration – Asylum – Deportation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 1, 2019

The Board of Immigration Appeals acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it upheld the decision of an immigration judge denying asylum and other relief to an unmarried mother who was repeatedly extorted by a gang member and faced a high risk of physical violence or death if deported back to her home country. Background Sindy Marilu Alvarez Lagos ...

