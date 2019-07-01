Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court ruling could prompt change to trademark law, USC prof says (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 1, 2019

The law regarding scandalous trademarks is having an eventful decade. Back in 2012, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected a proposed—and quite racy—trademark for a lollipop aimed at fans of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. (You can surely puzzle it out.) But since then the U.S. Supreme Court has granted such marks substantially more ...

