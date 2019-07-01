Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to end ‘Dreamers’ program (access required)

Supreme Court to rule on Trump bid to end ‘Dreamers’ program (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 1, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adding a high-stakes immigration case to its election-year agenda, the Supreme Court said on June 28 that it will decide whether President Donald Trump can terminate an Obama-era program shielding young migrants from deportation. The justices’ order sets up legal arguments for late fall or early winter, with a decision likely by June 2020 as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo